SYLVIA DIANE DOLAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Sylvia Diane Dolan (better known as Diane Dolan) was born in Spokane on June 7, 1950 to John A. Dolan II and Janet (Morrison) Dolan where she lived until she went to college. Diane graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1972 with a degree in Accounting. She began her career as an auditor for the Washington State Department of Revenue. Later she was the Finance Director for the City of Pasco and following that the Comptroller for the Franklin County PUD before retiring. Diane loved her pets and always had at least one dog living with her. Diane was a member of the Tri-City Quilters Guild and had been a Master Gardener. She was a skilled knitter, quilter and ceramic doll maker and enjoyed making gifts for friends and family. Diane was fortunate to travel with her friends. She had visited Ireland, Italy and Iceland. She took a tour of the East Coast visiting New York City and Washington DC and many historical sites in between. She enjoyed the trips to the Oregon and Washington coasts and a Mexican cruise with her girlfriends. Diane is survived by her brother John A. Dolan III, her sister Janet Lorraine Behrens, her niece Danielle Cozza and Danielle and Bennie Cozza's three children. Diane passed away Aug 5, 2019 at Kennewick Life Care after an extended illness. Many thanks to Dr. Guy Jones, Dr. Andrew Bieber, the supportive staff at Hawthorne Court and Kennewick Life Care, the caring personnel at Chaplaincy Hospice and especially Diane's close friends who visited her frequently. The memorial service will be held at Mueller's Chapel of the Falls, 314 W Kennewick Avenue in Kennewick, WA at 10 AM on Saturday August 24. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Tri City Cancer Center or the Humane Society. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

