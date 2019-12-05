Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA GARCIA HINOJOS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

SYLVIA GARCIA HINOJOS Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Sylvia Garcia Hinojos, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend returned to our Father in Heaven on December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 9, 1954 to Pedro and Rebecca Garcia in Piedras Negras, Coauhila, Mexico. She came to Pasco in 1979 with her two daughters. She worked at IBP for 26 years. She had an unending love and pride for her family. She loved working in the yard, riding her bike by the river with her sister and visiting family. She was an amazing bargain hunter and loved to watch wrestling on TV. She leaves behind two daughters, Anna Murphy (Mark) and Mona Martinez (Richie). Grandchildren; Adrian, Anyssa, Matthew, Giovanni, Isabel, and Katalina. Her siblings Ana Gonzalez (Carlos), Elizabeth Estrada (Javier), Tony Garcia (Marilyn), Pete Garcia (Lanaea), Rebecca Leon (Elizar) and Linda Garcia (Gustavo), Yolanda Lara who has been a wonderful friend to her and Daniel Garcia (Ana) as well as many other nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by two daughters, her parents, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles. We want to thank her doctors and DaVita for the many years of care and compassion they provided. A Rosary will be held Friday, December 6 th from 6-8 p.m. at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. Services will be held graveside on Saturday, December 7 th at 10 a.m. Deseret Lawn Memorial Park 1401 S Union St. Kennewick, WA. Followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Muller's Tri-Cities in Kennewick. She was an advocator for St. Jude's. If you would like to you can make a donation to St. Jude in her honor.

