SYLVIA L. OLSON Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel Sylvia Lucille (Hoffmockel) Olson was called to her heavenly home on August 5, 2019. Sylvia was born June 22, 1923 in Corcoran, Minnesota to Paul Hoffmockel and Georgiana Martineau. Sylvia was the youngest of six children. Early in her childhood, her parents moved to Minneapolis. After graduation from High School, Sylvia worked briefly in Washington, DC. She moved back to Minneapolis in 1944 where her son, Paul Raymond Norris was born. On August 15, 1959, Sylvia married Winn H. Olson, Sr., a widower with three daughters, relocating to Seattle. In 1970, Sylvia and her family relocated to Pasco. Sylvia and her family were long-time members of Lutheran Church of the Master, Pasco. She lived in Pasco until 2016, when she moved into Fieldstone Memory Care, Kennewick. Sylvia is survived by her children, Betty Hunt, Hazen, ND; Nancy (Greg) Larson, Seattle, WA; ennifer (Walt) Wolff, Hazen, ND; Winn (Debra) Olson, Jr., Kennewick, WA. Grandchildren, Brent Olson; Karl (Wendy) Wolff; Steven (Carrie) Wolff; Daniel (Gaby) Wolff; Allen Olson; Rebecca Olson; Kyle (Melissa) Scott and seven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Winn; her son, Paul R. Olson; grandson, Bryan Olson; sisters Bertha (Einer) Peterson; Bernice (Russell) Winn, Florence Hoffmockel and two infant brothers, Paul, Jr., and Albert. Viewing will be held, August 13, 2019 at 12:00 pm, Columbia Memorial Chapel, with a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow at Richland Lutheran Church. Family request for memorials to go to Fieldstone Memory Care Employee education fund. Arrangements Entrusted to Columbia Memorial Chapel, Pasco.

