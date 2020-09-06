1/1
Tara Leigh Ulmen Didier
1959 - 2020
Tara Leigh Ulmen Didier
December 26, 1959 - August 19, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Tara Leigh Ulmen Didier; loving sister and aunt passed away on August 19, 2020. Tara was the fifth child born to Linus and Bessie Rada Ulmen in Havre, Montana on December 26, 1959. Tara was married to Jesse VanSchoiack for a short time and Chris Didier in 1989 when she gained a new family to love. Tara worked in the Restaurant Supply business in the Tri-Cities for over 20 years. Tara will always be known and remembered for her infectious laugh and her heart to serve others and for the bonds created with her 21 nieces and nephews. Tara was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Rodney and Randy. Tara leaves behind her siblings Roger (Jan) Ulmen, Tina (Gary)
Hammack and Lisa Hall. Private services are being planned. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
