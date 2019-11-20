TED STANLEY MCCLEARY 9/22/1960 - 11/06/2019 Ted passed from this life and all who loved him to eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ted was born in Pasco, WA to parents Ted and Vera McCleary. He lived in Kennewick most of his life, and attended Kennewick High. In 1982 he married Pam Haakerud. They raised two sons, Danny and Michael. Ted worked as a truck driver for Saia Freight until retiring early due to an injury. In later years Ted and Pam enjoyed spending time together at the Oregon coast.Ted is preceded in death by his wife Pam, and parents Ted and Vera McCleary.Ted is survived by sons Danny and Michael McCleary. Grandchildren, Konnor, Jazmine, Daniel, and Aysia. Brother Gordon (Kate) McCleary, sisters Vicki Wallace, and Lori McCleary and other family members who love him. What remains for us is our memories of Ted, a love that never ends, faith in eternity with God and our loved one's who have passed on before us. A memorial service will be held at the Living Room Community Church 1409 S Garfield St. Kennewick at 3pm on Nov. 24th with a gathering of family and friends to follow afterwards from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 20, 2019