TERESA WEATHERS Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Teresa Weathers, 49, of Kennewick, WA, died unexpectedly on October 16, 2019 while doing the job she loved. Teresa was born on July 8, 1970 in Shreveport, LA to Jessie Weathers and Rayel Fae Shehee. She spent her early childhood in her family's home town of Ringgold, LA, growing up side by side with her various aunts, uncles, and cousins. At the age of ten she would relocate with her mother and younger brother to Pasco, WA, where she would attend both McLoughlin Middle School and Pasco High School. She excelled at school and was both a star athlete and top student. Teresa was all about her family and spent many nights having long conversations with family members and close friends. She would welcome five children to the world, three daughters; TyErika (1988), Cameo (1989), and Toleeka (2000) and two sons; Justin (1990) and Dakota (1992). She was a demanding but devoted mother who loved nothing better than bragging on their successes and doting on her grand-babies. They were her first loves. Her second love was her job. She would follow in her mother's footsteps and become a Health Physics Technician at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. In January of 2005 she would take to the road as a traveling technician completing stints at both the Oakridge Nuclear Reservation in Oakridge, TN and the Idaho Cleanup Project in Idaho Falls, ID before returning as a Senior Health Physics Technician assisting in the cleanup at the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in 2009. She had a strong faith and largely personal relationship with God often times prefacing statements with the words "God willing." Her infectious laugh and joyous spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends alike. Teresa is survived by her mother; Jessie Weathers; her brother's, Ronald Shehee, Roderick Woods, and Andre Morris; her sister, Fayonna Lofton Jackson; her children TyErika Gilbert, Cameo Sparks, Justin Weathers, Dakota Weathers, and Toleeka McNeil; and her eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Rayel Fae Shehee; her maternal grandparents R.C. and Luezell Weathers; her paternal grandparents Floyd and Mannie Mae Shehee; her uncle Russell Weathers; and her Aunts Fannie Mae Williams and Lue Willie Weathers. Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6-8pm at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Pasco, 2804 W. Lewis St, Pasco, WA 99301. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.HillcrestBruceLee. com

