TERRI HAYLES Einan's at Sunset We mourn the passing of Terri Hayles, 58, but rejoice that her spirit is free. She died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House after a long illness. She was born February 25, 1961 in Tillamook, OR to Darrell S. Weeks and Gillian (Jill) Large Weeks Smith. Terri is predeceased by her father. She is survived by her mother Jill, older brother Steve (Laura) Weeks of Tillamook, OR; her husband and partner Terry, daughter Victoria, son Alexander, her most faithful canine caregiver/companion Buddy and her three horses. The family thanks their supportive employees, friends, neighbors and medical staff for their many kindnesses. They greatly appreciate the caregivers who befriended Terri and hospice nurses who eased her passing; you comforted her family as well. Honoring her wishes, she has been cremated and at her direction her remains will be scattered in her favorite far ranging places. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Event Center at Swift Blvd. and the Bypass Highway in Richland on Friday June 7 at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggest a memorial in her honor be given to the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission; please memo Women and Family Shelter, P.O. Box 1443, Pasco, WA 99301-1443. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

