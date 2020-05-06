TERRI LEE KNOKE Terri Lee Knoke, 67, passed away on April 16, 2020, at her home in Burbank, from complications due to metastatic breast cancer. She was born on December 16, 1952, in Palo Alto, CA, to Alton and Evelyn Knoke. She married Gary Seymour in 1973, and they had one daughter, Lorraine. The couple divorced in 1979. Terri was a champion shower of Arab and half-Arab horses during her teen years, winning first place at the 1970 Evergreen State Fair in Purebred English Pleasure Riding among many other awards. With her father and first husband she built houses during her twenties. Terri graduated from the University of Washington in 1985 with a degree in chemical engineering and moved to Burbank to work for the Boise-Cascade Paper Company. In 1987 she met her husband Mark in Kennewick and the couple married one year later. In 1996 she left full-time employment to become an engineering consultant working in paper mills and other industries across the country. In 2014 she turned her attention to botanical art. After having two submissions of technical plant illustrations accepted by the University of Washington publication "Flora of the Pacific Northwest," she turned to watercolor painting. In 2017 she entered a nationwide contest sponsored by the University of Colorado, Boulder, for paintings of cannabis plants. Her 21st ever watercolor painting, "Harlequin Seduction," of a Cannabis indica plant, won Best of Show. Terri was very active in environmental causes and strove to bring like-minded groups together in public events to increase the knowledge base of these groups and to increase public awareness of the unique environment of the Columbia Basin shrub-steppe habitat. Some of Terri's many hobbies included the study of the French language, gardening, especially the use of native plants, camping, hiking and backpacking, birding, and sudoku puzzles. She is survived by her husband Mark Mease, of Burbank, and her daughter Lorraine Seymour, of Prosser. She was loved and will be missed by many. There will be no traditional memorial service. Terri's ashes will be mixed with soil and clay, along with the seeds of native plants, then scattered in the Columbia Basin that she loved so well. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people make a contribution to the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy at cowichecanyon.org, a cause that she truly cherished.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 6, 2020.