Service Information
Einan's Funeral Home, Inc.
915 By-Pass Highway
Richland , WA 99352
(509)-943-1114
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater Faith Baptist Church, 512 Sycamore Ave, Pasco , WA

TERRI L. OWENS Einan's at Sunset Terri L. Owens went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 at the age of 57 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 7, 1961 in Richland, WA where she spent most of her life. Terri lived and worked in Portland, OR and Seattle for a short time where she worked at Microsoft and Boeing. Terri loved spending time with her family and traveling with friends. Every time she was with family, she filled the room with love, laughter and her big contagious smile. She always lived life to the fullest, despite any pain that she was going through. She loved the Lord, family dinners, seafood, dancing, and gospel music. Terri married Joe Henderson on December 5, 1998, and she was the stepmother to Chauntel, Phyllis, Jana and Temara Henderson and the grandmother to 14 grandchildren. She is survived by seven of her nine siblings, Emmitt Jackson, Earl Hall, David Owens, Ellis Owens, Patricia Owens, Angela Owens Davis and Vince Owens, her brother-in-law Ricky Davis, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Dorothy Owens, sister Joyce Gibson, and brother Ronald Hall. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Greater Faith Baptist Church, 512 Sycamore Ave, Pasco, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

