TERRY DREANEY Terry Dreaney, 66, of Kennewick, died on October 27, 2019, from complications resulting from a heart attack. She leaves behind a brother, John (Theresa); two sisters, Chris (Neal) and Wendy; five nephews (Justin, Dan, Matt, and Riley Dreaney, and Cole Starkman); and friends, who miss her dearly. Terry had recently retired from a long career as a residential appraiser. She had a variety of interests, including beading, drumming, and jewelry-making. She was an enthusiastic member of the Lakeside Gem and Mineral Club. She liked traveling and going to the theater and doing things with friends. She was kind and thoughtful and always there when you needed her. Her family would especially like to thank her friends Jocey Hallman and Rhonda Trapp for their caring and support during her last days.

