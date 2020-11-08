Terry Holt

June 26, 1941 - November 3, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Terry G. Holt (June 1941-November 2020)

His most endearing quality was his intensity. He loved deeply and often. He loved his faith, music, flowers, and his family and friends.

Still here loving him; wife, Shirley Ann (Plourd) Holt, son Martin Joseph Holt, daughter Leanne Marie Crigler, four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and friends.

The family is holding an open viewing Friday, November 6th from 2PM-6PM at Mueller's Funeral Homes in Kennewick off of Union street. Flowers can be sent to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Kennewick, for the families private funeral service on November 10th.





