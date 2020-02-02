Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERRY LEE SARVER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TERRY LEE SARVER Terry Lee Sarver, age 67, passed away at his home in Bothell, Washington surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born November 4, 1952 in Pasco, Washington to Stewart Eugene and Patsy Ruth Sarver. Terry attended the Kennewick, WA Public Schools from where he graduated from Kenne- wick High School in 1971. He went on to receive his Associate Degree in Arts and Science at Columbia Basin College and attended Eastern Washington University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education Degree with a Business minor. Terry started his career teaching in the Metaline Falls, Washington High School. From there he worked for Transamerica Title Insurance Company and Evergreen Title. Later he relocated to the Seattle, WA area and was employed by Fidelity National Title in Lynnwood, WA as an AVP/Chief Title Officer/ Underwriter, where he received various performance awards throughout the years. He was also a member of the Washington State Bar Association. In 2019, Terry was greatly honored with Fidelity's Employee of the Year and the "inaugural" Terry Sarver Award for Career Impact. In 1975, Terry married his college sweetheart, Donna Marie Carr, in Chewelah, Washington. They had two children, Ryan Lee and Heather Lynn. Terry always had various hobbies and interests, but he and Donna loved to travel and did so extensively both in and out of the United States. Terry is survived by Donna, his wife of 44 years; Children, Heather (Dwayne) Wood and Ryan Sarver; Grandchildren, Trever Wade and Donavan Wade Wood; Mother, Patsy (Veatch) Sarver and Sister, Linda (Merlin) Goddard; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. Terry will be affectionately missed. Anyone who would like to share a memory of Terry, please visit

