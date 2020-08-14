TERRY LYNN BOWERS Einan's at Sunset Terry Lynn (Vucelick) Bowers died peacefully August 7, 2020 with family present after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She was born in Charleston, WV to Clyde Henry Morris and Dorothy Juanita (Reveal). Her dad was a revivalist so she spent a lot of time in churches. She grew up living throughout WV.Terry graduated from high school in Moundsville, WV and continued to live there except for a year at an Army base in Germany. Raising her sons Mark and Matthew was the center of attention until they were both in school, when she entered college and graduated with an RN degree from West Virginia Northern. She worked as a hospital nurse, IV nurse, and educational nurse. During this time she also accumulated a number of trophies in the marathon and 10,000 meter races. To make a better life for her kids, she moved to Florida and became the Breast Cancer Research Protocol nurse for the U. of Miami where she also met her future husband Fred. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Richland. Terry continued her education and received a BSN degree from WSU and a MBA from NOVA University. She worked as a medical office manager until retirement. Terry's loves all centered around her of family, friends, and church. She enjoyed skiing, exotic foods, plays, and traveling, especially with family. She loved church activities, choir, and Bible studies and most of her friends were from these contacts. She was an avid reader of diverse topic from Ann Rules True Crime to tectonic plates and volcanoes. Her grandchildren brought her great joy. Her favorite places to travel besides ski slopes were WV and New York City. Her endurance proved to be beyond marathons as she went through a dozen operations, two courses of chemotherapy, and radiation therapy while only once missing an event and continuing to work. Her family found her resilience inspirational. Terry will be remembered by her family both as she was prior to her Alzheimer's and by her fight against it. Terry was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Daniel Morris. She is survived by her husband (Fred Bowers), sons Mark Vucelick, Matthew Vucelick (Piper) and grandsons Archer Vucelick and Adam Ellingson all of which always lit up her life. In view of the covid restrictions, there will be a family graveside service. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com