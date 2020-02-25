TERRY WATTENBURGER Terry Wattenburger was born on June 27, 1964 in Pasco, Washington. He was a lifelong resident of Tri-Cities, WA. Terry, 55, passed on February 14, 2020 in his home in Kennewick, Washington. His Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020, 1pm-3pm at the Highlands Grange building located at 1500 S Union St, Kennewick. Food & refreshments will be provided. Terry could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He was an incredible fabricator and a huge Ford fan. He started his career with Al's Repair and then H&N Electric, Norco, and completed his career with Apollo Sheet Metal, his family. Terry was survived by his wife of 37 years, Billie, his daughter, Ashley, son in law Aaron Bateman and three grandchildren, his brothers, Jeff & Doug Wattenburger and his parents, Gene & Carolyn Wattenburger and Ben & Claudia White.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 25, 2020