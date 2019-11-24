THEODORE (TED) EDWARDS KNUTH Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Theodore (Ted) Edwards Knuth born in Richland, WA on December 16th, 1982 died in his Richland home the morning of Tuesday, November 19th, 2019. Ted was born premature and was airlifted to Spokane, WA, where he spent 9 days. He arrived to his home just in time for Christmas. Ted grew up in Kennewick, WA and completed high school at Kennewick High. After high school, Ted spent several years as a merchant marine, fishing crab near the Bering Strait. Ted later became a corrections officer, where he worked for the past five years. Over the years, Ted became well known for his kind smile and sense of humor. Ted will be sorely missed by those who survived him: his paternal grandmother (Patricia), maternal grandmother (Donna), father (Mike), mother (Penni), stepfather (Dan), sisters (Tiffany and Kayla), son (Mason), and the many friends and family that were blessed by his kind soul. Ted's Funeral Services was held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities. For online condolences visit www.hillcrestmemorialcenter.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 24, 2019