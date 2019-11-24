Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE EDWARDS (TED) KNUTH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THEODORE (TED) EDWARDS KNUTH Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Theodore (Ted) Edwards Knuth born in Richland, WA on December 16th, 1982 died in his Richland home the morning of Tuesday, November 19th, 2019. Ted was born premature and was airlifted to Spokane, WA, where he spent 9 days. He arrived to his home just in time for Christmas. Ted grew up in Kennewick, WA and completed high school at Kennewick High. After high school, Ted spent several years as a merchant marine, fishing crab near the Bering Strait. Ted later became a corrections officer, where he worked for the past five years. Over the years, Ted became well known for his kind smile and sense of humor. Ted will be sorely missed by those who survived him: his paternal grandmother (Patricia), maternal grandmother (Donna), father (Mike), mother (Penni), stepfather (Dan), sisters (Tiffany and Kayla), son (Mason), and the many friends and family that were blessed by his kind soul. Ted's Funeral Services was held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities. For online condolences visit

THEODORE (TED) EDWARDS KNUTH Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Theodore (Ted) Edwards Knuth born in Richland, WA on December 16th, 1982 died in his Richland home the morning of Tuesday, November 19th, 2019. Ted was born premature and was airlifted to Spokane, WA, where he spent 9 days. He arrived to his home just in time for Christmas. Ted grew up in Kennewick, WA and completed high school at Kennewick High. After high school, Ted spent several years as a merchant marine, fishing crab near the Bering Strait. Ted later became a corrections officer, where he worked for the past five years. Over the years, Ted became well known for his kind smile and sense of humor. Ted will be sorely missed by those who survived him: his paternal grandmother (Patricia), maternal grandmother (Donna), father (Mike), mother (Penni), stepfather (Dan), sisters (Tiffany and Kayla), son (Mason), and the many friends and family that were blessed by his kind soul. Ted's Funeral Services was held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities. For online condolences visit www.hillcrestmemorialcenter.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close