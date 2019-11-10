Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THEODORE JAMES (TED) CARRATT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THEODORE JAMES CARRATT (TED) Prossser Funeral Home On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Theodore James Carratt (Ted), devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 80. Ted was born in 1938 in Goldendale, Washington, raised in a nearby town of Center- ville. His parents, Ted and Grace Carratt, encouraged him in sports (baseball and basketball) and schooling. After high school, he went to Washington State University. He graduated with a degree in Psychology and then was drafted into the Army in 1961. He served in Germany in the Secret Message Center during the Cuban crisis. Once he was honorably discharged, he went back to WSU because he realized he wanted to work with children. During this second stint of college was when Ted met his wife, Ardith Robinson, in a Bacteriology lab course. He completed degrees in Biology and Education in 1966. They married in 1967 after Ardith's graduation. They ultimately settled in Grandview, Washington where he taught Middle School Science and Math for 28.5 years. He coached baseball for nine years during his teaching career. In the summers, he sold cherries from his backyard orchard of 29 trees directly to the public, and enjoyed lively conversations with his customers every year. Ted loved teaching, almost as much as he loved hunting and fishing. In his retirement years, he could be found conversing with friends and strangers alike, mostly about these topics. He would also tell anyone who would listen about his grandchildren and his recent overseas travel with Ardith. He was an avid reader and was involved with a local Book Club with long-time family friends for the past 25 years. Ted is survived by his wife of 52 years; Ardith of Grandview, daughters Ketha Mead-Pike (Tom) and Alexa Durham (Shane), granddaughters Reghan and Abigael, grandson Alex (Claire). He is also survived by his sister Darla Carratt- Hoff, and brother-in-law David Robinson (Kathy), his nieces Desiree O'Connor (Mark), Lalena Craver, Kelsey Robinson, and Natalie Robinson, nephews Chris Hoff and John (Laura) Hoff. He is preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The Memorial Service for Ted will be held November 16 th at 11 am at the Bethany Community Church in Grandview, Washington. (201 Birch Street, Grandview, Washington 98930) Luncheon Reception will follow. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome. com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to Bethany Community Church Memorial Fund. Please call (509) 882-3576 for details.

