THERESA ANN SCHMELZER Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Theresa Ann Schmelzer was born July 8, 1964 in Kennewick, WA, to David Schmelzer and Sharon Fales Schmelzer. Theresa passed away on December 1, 2019 at the age of 55, at her home in Kennewick, WA. Theresa is survived by her Parents, Siblings and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She had many close friends throughout the community who also helped her throughout her life, especially Mary Jo who helped her for 38 years of her life. Theresa had many talents; one was playing the piano from ear. A Memorial Service is being held at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA, on Tuesday, December 17th 2019 at 2:00pm to remember Theresa and honor her life. For online condolences visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 15, 2019