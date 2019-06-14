Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Charles Huntley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS CHARLES HUNTLEY Einan's at Sunset Thomas Charles Huntley, 56, passed away at Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington, on June 6, 2019. Tom was born in Richland on March 17, 1963, and lived in the Tri-Cities most of his life. He was a radiological control technician at the Hanford Site. Tom enjoyed listening to heavy metal, playing the guitar, barbequing, and watching sports. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Helen Huntley. Tom is survived by his son Julian, brothers Scott (Becky) and Mitch, sisters Linda Harmon and Leslie Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by stepchildren Sam and Skye, and his ex-wife Tamara Rolstad-Huntley and stepson Christopher. Tom was much loved by family and friends and will be missed by all. As Tom wished, a gathering celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

THOMAS CHARLES HUNTLEY Einan's at Sunset Thomas Charles Huntley, 56, passed away at Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington, on June 6, 2019. Tom was born in Richland on March 17, 1963, and lived in the Tri-Cities most of his life. He was a radiological control technician at the Hanford Site. Tom enjoyed listening to heavy metal, playing the guitar, barbequing, and watching sports. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Helen Huntley. Tom is survived by his son Julian, brothers Scott (Becky) and Mitch, sisters Linda Harmon and Leslie Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by stepchildren Sam and Skye, and his ex-wife Tamara Rolstad-Huntley and stepson Christopher. Tom was much loved by family and friends and will be missed by all. As Tom wished, a gathering celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 14, 2019

