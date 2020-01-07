Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS H. FLESHMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS H. FLESHMAN Thomas (Tom) Harrison Fleshman (82) passed away on Friday, December 27 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family members. Tom was born December 18, 1937 in LeLand, Idaho. He was raised in Kingston, Idaho by his parents, Laurel and Alva Fleshman. In 1956 he graduated from Kellogg High School and he married his true soulmate, Margarette (Peggy) Cummings. Tom and Peggy were married for 63 years showing everyone who knew them the true meaning of love and marriage. Tom is survived by his wife, Peggy; his two children, Robert Fleshman (Pasco, WA) and Jeni Forman (Hager City, WI). He had nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two more on the way. Tom lived in Pasco, WA for most of his adult life teaching math and coaching basketball, football and tennis at Pasco High School. He also spent a couple of years teaching and coaching basketball at Wapato High School in Wapato, WA. After retirement, he spent several years as a substitute teacher in the Colville School District in Colville, WA. Tom enjoyed riding horses, picking huckleberries and spending time with Peggy and his kids and grandkids. He was an inspiration to everyone who knew him for his commitment to Peggy, his family and his love of life and learning. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 1:00 PM at River City Church at 708 W Nora Avenue, Spokane, WA. Family and friends are invited to continue celebrating with food and drink following the service at 1303 N Washington St, Suite B, Spokane, WA.

