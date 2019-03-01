Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS H. GREEN. View Sign

THOMAS H. GREEN Thomas Hunnewell Green, 91, passed away on February 21, 2019 at the Hospice House in Kennewick WA. Tom was born on August 30, 1927 in Lewistown MT. He was the son of Harrison and Gladys Green. Thomas and his sister, Elizabeth, and his brother, Robert, were raised in Lewistown. Thomas graduated from Fergus High School in 1945. Tom was a WWII Navy veteran. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Navy in September 1945 and was stationed in San Diego CA until August 1946 when his father requested that he return home to assist in running the Green family wheat farm. Tom immediately enlisted in the US Navy Reserve in September 1946. On March 18, 1948, Tom married Ilene Ruth Maddux. Tom and Ilene resided in Lewistown until Tom returned to active duty in 1966 to serve as Navy Reserve Recruiter in Great Falls MT. In 1968, Tom was transferred to Pasco WA where he attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He retired from the Navy in 1973 after 28 years of active duty and reserve duty. Following his retirement from the Navy, Tom and Ilene went into business doing property inspections for the next 20 years. Tom was a proud DeMolay Dad and a member of the DeMolay Legion of Honor. He belonged to several fraternal organizations including the Masonic Lodge, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the El Katif Order of the Shrine, the B.P.O.E. Order of the Elks among others. Traveling with Ilene in their motor home was a very important part of his life. They travelled to 48 states (and the Bahamas) while visiting family and friends along the way. As active members of the Special Military Active and Retired Travel Club (SMART), they rarely missed the opportunity to attend local, regional, and national musters. Tom lost his wife, Ilene, in January 2015. He is survived by his children Roberta (Thomas) Carter, Nancy (William) Blake, Sid (Joanne Archambault) Green, Julie (Dwight) Benson, Donna (William) Smith, and his grand-children Robyn Carter, Brian Blake, Wendy Atkinson, Kate Green, Kerri Flannery, Lindsay Green, Brooke Whittaker, Brandon Benson, Delanie Landoe, Cheyenne Smith and his great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Lewistown MT on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

