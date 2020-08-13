Thomas Miles

THOMAS H. MILES Thomas Hugh Miles, 89, passed away on August 10, 2020, one day shy of his 90th birthday and 58th wedding anniversary. Tom was born in Titusville, PA on August 11, 1930 to Hugh and Ora Miles. Upon graduation from high school, Tom joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Iceland during the Korean War. After leaving the service, he attended Pennsylvania State University, where he graduated with an Electrical Engineering Degree. Tom's first job out of college was with McDonnell Douglas Aircraft. While in California, he met and married the love of his life Marlyn (Dunlop) Miles. Early in their marriage, they settled in Costa Mesa, California where they started their family of two children, Cindy and Hugh. In 1974, Tom took a new job at the Hanford area and brought his family to a small farm in West Richland while working at FFTF for 16 years as a manager of the Test and Instrumentation group. Tom loved working on his small farm on evenings and weekends and always had the best vegetable garden and fruit tree crops. After retiring from FFTF, Tom and Marlyn moved into the town of Richland and he spent many hours helping maintain the Lawrence Scott Park Rose Garden. Throughout his life, no one worked harder than Tom Miles. Tom loved to backpack, snow ski, travel, and attend go-karting with his son Hugh. In retirement, he attended and enjoyed many events with his four granddaughters. He loved sports and would watch any sporting activity that involved the WSU Cougars, from which both of his children and some of his grandchildren graduated. Tom was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Ora Miles, and his four older sisters Ruth, Leah, Martha, and Millie. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Marlyn, his daughter Cindy Breard and her husband Daryl, his son William Hugh Miles and his wife Nancy, and his four grandchildren Kelly Breard, Kamry Breard, Julia Miles, and Olivia Miles. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews scattered across the country. At his request, there will be no funeral service. Tom's family would like to give thanks and appreciation to the staff members at Fieldstone Memory Care and the Bonaventure for all of their support and kindness shown during his later years. In lieu of flowers, donations to research Alzheimer's disease may be made at alz.org
as a tribute and in memory of Tom.