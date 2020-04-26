THOMAS W. MONAHAN 05/18/64 - 04/20/20 Thomas W. Monahan, 55 of Westfield, MA, passed away suddenly Monday, April 20th with his beloved wife, Liana H. (Martindale) Monahan by his side. Tom was born to William J. and Iris M. Monahan on 05/18/1964. He graduated from Riverview High School and went on to get his degree in Agriculture from Washing State University. Tom enjoyed playing sports while in school and had a great career in football and wrestling. While attending college, Tom became a diehard Cougar football fan and spent many Saturdays rooting for his team. He enjoyed hydroplane boat racing and hunting and fishing in his younger years when time allowed. After college, Tom's love of agriculture landed him in Massachusetts where he began his career as a Certified Crop Advisor and met his wife Liana. Tom excelled as a crop adviser and was well loved and respected in the New England area. Tom and Liana were active in greyhound and SPCA rescues and he leaves behind his two beloved pets Dakota and Madison. Tom will be missed for his quick wit, intelligence, friendship and dedication to his craft. He is survived by his wife Liana of 29 years and his siblings Pam, Tim and Kim and several nieces and great nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dakin Humane Society 171 Union St. Springfield, MA 01105, or any Humane Society of your choice. Remembrances may be sent to [email protected] A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 26, 2020