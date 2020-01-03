Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS PATRICK DEROUIN Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMAS PATRICK DEROUIN SR. "LUCKY" April 29th, 1972-December 24th, 2019 Valley Hills Funeral Home On December 24th, 2019 in the early morning hours Thomas was called home to be with God and his Savior Jesus Christ. ' Thomas was born April 29th 1972 in Portland Oregon to Julie Anne Vaughan-Derouin and James "Pat" Derouin. From the second Thomas was born until God called him home there never was a quiet or calm moment. Thomas lived life loud, bold and full. Thomas graduated from White Swan Job Corps in Carpentry in 1991. He attended many schools where he excelled in football as cornerback and baseball as catcher. He loved sports fanatically. ' Thomas was an Oregon Ducks SUPERFAN. His happiness all depended on his Ducks during football and basketball season. He knew no better joy than when they beat that other Oregon team or his wife's alma mater WSU. Thomas also loved the Seattle Seahawks-Go Hawks and the Mariners. He loved attending baseball games with his family. Thomas married his loving wife Robin Therese Arquette 5/21/2016 at their aunt and uncles house in Sunnyside Washington. Although brief in time, both felt as if they had finally found what they had been searching for all their lives. They both tried their best to love and grow together. Thomas lived hard and battled against addiction a majority of his life. It brought pain to him and those he loved and caused separations he hated. When Thomas passed he had been in the process of working on his sobriety and trying to make amends to all he'd hurt. He was working on starting to heal these damaged relationships with his wife by his side, he was doing his best to find his way back to his children and sober living. These past 5 years Thomas found his place in life. He found his peace, his love, and finally found where he belonged allowing him to finally try and find the strength and hope to battle his demons. Thomas is survived by his Queen and Wife Robin Therese Derouin, His children Audrianna Derouin (Moscow, ID), Thomas Derouin, Jr. (Pasco, WA), Timothy Derouin (Salt Lake City, UT), his baby girl Kianna Derouin (Oregon), and 2 grandbabies, His mother Julie Anne Vaughan-Derouin, his father James "Pat" Derouin (Maida), his grandmother Shirley Vaughan and great aunt Carol Johnson, his brother Jean Paul Derouin (Wendy). Also nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who became family. Thomas never met a stranger. Thomas was preceded in death by great grandparents Archie & Evelyn Waddington, grandparents Jim & Marjorie Derouin, and grandpa Arnold Vaughan. Thomas loved and prayed for everyone he met. He was kind, gentle, and wild. He will be greatly missed. The world has become a bit darker for this loss. For his servievs, the Viewing (3 p.m.) and Rosary (6 p.m.) will be Thursday January 2nd at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wa. Mass will be Friday January 3rd at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, White Swan, Wa. Burial to follow at Logie-Umtuch Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at All Tribes Community Church (Progressive & Hwy 97). Thomas was a cowboy and a sports fan, feel free to dress as he knew you. Boots & Jeans, Ducks & Seahawks Gear are welcome.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 3, 2020

