July 27, 1938 - November 6, 2020

Kennewick , Washington - Today with a heavy heart we say good bye to a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother, friend, and a wonderful man, Thomas Frank Simpson. He was loved by many. Tom was born on July 27, 1938 in Pasco Washington to Roy Lee Simpson and Tilda May Davis Simpson. He attended grade school in Dixie, Washington and later attended High School in Lind, Washington, graduating in 1956. He would later say he loved living in Lind, "they had sidewalks, it was an uptown thing." In High School he was known for fast cars, a high and tight haircut, and raising hell. Following graduation, he worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad briefly before joining the Air Force. He went to basic training in San Antonio, Tx. He later trained in Biloxi and served the remainder of his duty in Colville, Wa and Galena Ak. Following his service he continued working for the Northern Pacific/Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement.

In 1970, he found the loves of his life, Phyllis Marilee Brickey and her two children Anthony and Julia. He married Phyllis and adopted her children. In May of 1971, a third child Frank Davis Simpson would be born and join the family. The family settled in Burbank, Wa where Tom and Phyllis raised their family from 1976 until moving to Kennewick in 2003. Thomas was a Grandfather to seven and Great Grandfather to 12.

Thomas always had a way to bring such joy into anybody's life when he was around making them smile and laugh like no tomorrow. Perhaps our best memories of him came from his ability to tell a story. Often they were joyful stories of his youth and sometimes deeply personal reflections on a life well lived. In either case, Tom had the rare gift of drawing his listener in and communicating deeper wisdom for personal reflection—and so raised us to be thoughtful, courteous, and loving adults. All through out his days, he would comment how very lucky he considered himself to have met Phyllis who truly was the love of his life "she changed everything for me - I don't know where I would be without her." He will be deeply missed, remembered, and never forgotten by us all.

In Honor of Thomas donations can be made to

North West Down Syndrome Association.





