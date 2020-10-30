1/1
Thomas "Tom" Stathopulos
1949 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Stathopulos
April 2, 1949 - October 22, 2020
Richland, Washington - Thomas "Tom" Ray Stathopulos
Tom Stathopulos, 71, of Pasco, passed away on October 22, 2020.
Tom was born April 2, 1949, in Nyssa, Oregon, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 69 years. He was beloved by his parents, brother, and a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and friends. He was known for this love of Christmas, rock n' roll music, and toys. Tom's love of toys was evident by the full shelves that lined his bedroom walls that were changed out for the holidays, particularly Christmas.
Tom was a faithful member of Richland Church of the Nazarene. He loved his job at Columbia Industries and retired after almost 40 years. Tom was born with Fragile X. He lived with his parents until he was 56, when he and his brother moved into a group home.
Tom was a fan of the Seattle Mariners, the Seahawks, the Richland Bombers, and Miami Dolphins. He loved trips to the Oregon Coast and camping with his family and friends at High Valley (Packwood, WA). At High Valley, he enjoyed supervising the men's early evening projects and sitting around the campfire with a can of Dr. Pepper.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Randy and Pearl Stathopulos, and his older brother Nick. He is survived by numerous aunts, cousins, and friends. Tom was interred at Columbia Memorial Gardens, Pasco, WA.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center
2804 W Lewis St
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-3321
