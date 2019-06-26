Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMMY RAY RICE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

TIMMY RAY RICE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Timmy "Tim" Rice, 64, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on June 22, 2019. Tim was born to Jim and Jean Rice on August 7, 1954, at Kennewick General Hospital, one of the first babies born at the new hospital. He married Bouak- hao Rice on November 5, 2006. Tim was a kind, generous, selfless, and fun-loving man who always made those around him smile. He had a large extended family, and he loved his family above all else. Tim lived in Kennewick his entire life, graduating from Kennewick High School in 1972. He loved sports and enjoyed playing and coaching baseball and softball much of his life. He loved animals, especially his four dogs. Tim worked at Lamb Weston for 46 years, starting as a janitor and retiring as the warehouse manager. He loved his job and his work family. He is survived by his wife, Bouakhao; sons Saengdao Phaengpha (Bee), Somphong Phaengpha, and Sangkham Phaengpha (Abby); daughter Saengpheth Harries (Eric); and grandchildren Junior, Samantha, Emma, Jayden, Karen, Asia, JJ, Anilea, Aniani, Aloni, Sean, and Joshua. He is also survived by his sisters Kim Brinkley (Dave Cotter) and Becky Rice, and by his brother Randy Rice. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Ebeling, and brothers Terry and Billy Rice. Viewing will be Friday, June 28, at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 South Union Street from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be Saturday, June 29, at 1:00 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

TIMMY RAY RICE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Timmy "Tim" Rice, 64, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on June 22, 2019. Tim was born to Jim and Jean Rice on August 7, 1954, at Kennewick General Hospital, one of the first babies born at the new hospital. He married Bouak- hao Rice on November 5, 2006. Tim was a kind, generous, selfless, and fun-loving man who always made those around him smile. He had a large extended family, and he loved his family above all else. Tim lived in Kennewick his entire life, graduating from Kennewick High School in 1972. He loved sports and enjoyed playing and coaching baseball and softball much of his life. He loved animals, especially his four dogs. Tim worked at Lamb Weston for 46 years, starting as a janitor and retiring as the warehouse manager. He loved his job and his work family. He is survived by his wife, Bouakhao; sons Saengdao Phaengpha (Bee), Somphong Phaengpha, and Sangkham Phaengpha (Abby); daughter Saengpheth Harries (Eric); and grandchildren Junior, Samantha, Emma, Jayden, Karen, Asia, JJ, Anilea, Aniani, Aloni, Sean, and Joshua. He is also survived by his sisters Kim Brinkley (Dave Cotter) and Becky Rice, and by his brother Randy Rice. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Ebeling, and brothers Terry and Billy Rice. Viewing will be Friday, June 28, at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 South Union Street from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be Saturday, June 29, at 1:00 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close