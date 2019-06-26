TIMMY RAY RICE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Timmy "Tim" Rice, 64, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on June 22, 2019. Tim was born to Jim and Jean Rice on August 7, 1954, at Kennewick General Hospital, one of the first babies born at the new hospital. He married Bouak- hao Rice on November 5, 2006. Tim was a kind, generous, selfless, and fun-loving man who always made those around him smile. He had a large extended family, and he loved his family above all else. Tim lived in Kennewick his entire life, graduating from Kennewick High School in 1972. He loved sports and enjoyed playing and coaching baseball and softball much of his life. He loved animals, especially his four dogs. Tim worked at Lamb Weston for 46 years, starting as a janitor and retiring as the warehouse manager. He loved his job and his work family. He is survived by his wife, Bouakhao; sons Saengdao Phaengpha (Bee), Somphong Phaengpha, and Sangkham Phaengpha (Abby); daughter Saengpheth Harries (Eric); and grandchildren Junior, Samantha, Emma, Jayden, Karen, Asia, JJ, Anilea, Aniani, Aloni, Sean, and Joshua. He is also survived by his sisters Kim Brinkley (Dave Cotter) and Becky Rice, and by his brother Randy Rice. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Ebeling, and brothers Terry and Billy Rice. Viewing will be Friday, June 28, at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 South Union Street from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be Saturday, June 29, at 1:00 pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 26, 2019