TIMOTHY MARTIN MAYBERRY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Timothy M. Mayberry was born in Anaheim, CA on April 29, 1967. He died April 19 th 2020. He is proceeded in death by both sets of grandparents, father, and sister Lisa. He is survived by wife Susie, of Pennsylvania; his 8 children, Crystal, Brant, Breann, Timothy, Hannah, Michael, Matthew, and Allyssa. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Madison and Nialah; his mother Marsha; sisters Roberta and Patti; brothers Clifford and Travis. Tim went to Richland High School, class of 1985 and Columbia College of Broadcasting class of 1988. Tim was also known by his on-air personality, Chris Kelley from 1989 - 2008. He was also in other roles, including management for parts and service locations including truck & freightliner companies. Tim was known to always be having fun. In the words of his daughter, "he was never embarrassed to do anything silly with us." He was a beloved father, son, grandfather, and brother. He battled with mental depression and illness for many years. He was dearly loved and will be severely missed. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 26, 2020