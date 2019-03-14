Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TINH THI PHAN. View Sign

TINH THI PHAN Einan's at Sunset Tinh Thi Phan, age 98 of Richland passed away March 11, 2019 at home with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her bed side. She was born March 1, 1921 in Ha Nam, Vietnam. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1945. She has been a Richland resident since 2012 until her death. Tinh is survived by her daughter, Dieu-Linh (Dung) Phan and grandchildren: Theresa Long with her husband and children; Diana Vuphan and her children; Vincent Vuphan, his wife and children and Anthony. She is also survived by her numerous nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Praying service will be held on Friday, March 15 starting at 4:30 pm at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 ByPass Hwy 240, Richland, WA and viewing will begin at 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 16 at Christ the King Catholic Church at 7:00 pm, followed by the Cremation at 8:30 pm at Einan's Funeral Home and Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your prayers, thoughts and or acts of kindness to each other, or to a stranger on Tinh Phan's behalf.. If you wish, memorial donations could be made to the charities of your choice. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Funeral Home Einan's Funeral Home, Inc.

