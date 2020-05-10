TINY KILEY (VIOLET FAYE) HUNTZINGER December 5, 1926 April 3, 2020 Born in Yakima to T.C. and Violet Faye Kiley. Early years in the Yakima Valley, growing up during the Great Depression and then WWII. Her father employed by the Ryan Ranch, that she and her sister, Betty Jean, loved dearly making her early childhood friends. At wartime, her father moved the family to the West Side where he ran a service station and the girls met many a young soldier. Her sister, Betty, to marry one of those soldier boys.. Back to the Yakima Valley where her father saved enough money to buy his own small orchard. Tiny just could not find a husband so her parents whisked her off to Alaska 'where there are 200 men for every woman', no luck, she was fired from the restaurant where she was employed so back to the ranch. Her parents had made some good friends at the service station on the coast. That good friend just happened to have a son that was very shy and unmarried. This was the Huntzingers and they owned the cattle ranch below Vantage. The parents must have had a mission in marrying their kids, both past marrying age! They wed after one date, a picnic across the river from Mattawa. Life was great! In 1965 the ranch split up and Tiny and Don bought Ringold Ranch on the Columbia River, just up from Richland. Tiny went off on her journey to her happy hunting grounds to be with her 'chief', Donald Maxwell Huntzinger on April 3, 2020. She leaves her tribe of three sons, Denny, John, and Tracy, and one daughter Ami MacHugh. Grandkids and great grandkids. Tiny and Don had a blissful long life together, of course sprinkled with challenges and hardships that truly make a person. We realize that struggles, ups and downs are what form ones' character. Tiny (and Don) stressed to us, importance of grammar, history, geography and instilled in their tribe the importance of education, not necessarily from the education system we have, but rather through reading, studying and paying attention to all about you, geology, water tables, air flows, bugs and birds, etc. Nature of beasts, both four and two legged ones, winged and finned. An appreciation of ALL humans, those that are successful and those that society may deem as 'undesirables'. 'Judge not!' Be a good example of character. 'Don't believe everything you read', 'question things', 'don't be a sheep' Tiny and Don's most treasured times were their journeys with their beloved friends, The Berglunds. Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Mexico, Canada, South America. And of course the Yard Sales! She is leaving a big hole in our lives.



