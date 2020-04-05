Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Curtis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



TODD ARDELL CURTIS Todd Ardell Curtis died mid-afternoon on Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a long and arduous battle with Lyme disease. He is survived by his devoted wife, Penny and their family daughter, Anna M. Morrison with grandchildren, Dylan, Brydyn, Nythyn, and Jasmyn; son, Michael Lowery (Adreanna) with grandchildren, Acasia and Briley, and great grandson, Bowen; and daughter, Amanda with grandchildren, Alivia, Alex, Kiki, and Kahea. Todd is also survived by his sisters, Laurie Butterworth and Nina Tiffany; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Ardell Curtis and Sue Francis Taylor, and his brother, Fred. Todd was a good man who loved, and was dearly loved by his family, his rescued dogs, and close friends. He became a lover of his country and freedom while participating in the Boy Scouts of America, and earned the highly-respected Eagle Scout Award. The Bolivian people among whom he served for two years as a young missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had a space in his heart. Skateboarding, surfing, and motocross enlivened his youth. In his later years, he enjoyed motorcycle rides with his wife, Penny. Even after many years of debilitating pain, reaching out to those he cared for through loving phone calls and texts became increasingly important to him and to the recipients. His faith that he would be embraced in the arms of our perfectly merciful, loving, forgiving Savior, surrounded by loved ones long passed, allowed our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother the promise of relief from his long fought battle with physical and mental anguish. We look forward with hope and faith that we will be with him again in our appointed time. There will be no public memorial service, but Todd's loved ones look forward to celebrating his life with a small, outdoor event this coming summer. If you feel inclined, Todd's loved ones sincerely thank you for making a small donation tolymedisease.org , supporting Advocacy, Education, and Research to combat the rapidly-rising incidence of Lyme disease throughout the world. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 5, 2020

