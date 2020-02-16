TOD SMITH Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our hero, Tod Smith was born in St. Louis, Missouri on June 24th, 1943, but spent his youth in Kennewick. He graduated from KeHS in 1961. Many knew this outstanding 3-sport athlete and remember watching him compete in football, basketball and track. Football was his love and he played for CBC and CWU. He was named Defensive MVP of the JC Rose Bowl in Pasadena. His son, Dustin, carried on his athletic prowess, competing in the same sports, and carrying on his legacy as a collegiate football player. In recent years, the two enjoyed trips across the country to watch the Patriots. Family was number one for Tod, followed closely by friends. Some of his most beloved friends were his dogs. He loved and spoiled each one. Tod was generous and thoughtful and embraced every opportunity to give. His cherished wife, Sandi, (Mama Sugar) was doted upon and lavished with all that she wanted and needed. In her own words, "He was the best thing that ever happened to me." Tod was active and adventurous. He traveled the world and lived in both Africa and Indonesia. He loved the outdoors, including biking adventures, and twice rode in the STP tandem style with his son. He was a teacher and a helper, and his daughter Audi will remember him as a "legend" that "taught me how to operate power tools and to build and repair fences, roofs, decks, pool pumps, stereo systems and satellites." Tod always brought a smile, laughter and humor, and was always available in a pinch. He was forever loyal to his daughter, Whitney, and took care of her all of her life. When she passed just 4 days prior to his passing, some of us wondered if he felt he needed to go too, to make sure she was okay. Tod was a strong believer in Christ and because of this, he felt compelled to always strive to be a better man. He never truly retired from work, and never retired as the world's best friend, father, husband, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sandi, son Dustin (Sheila), daughter Audi, grandchildren Andrew, Nick, Brayden, Brett, Jayden and Dalton and his beloved dog, Miko. Fly high, Papa Sugar. We love you. Memorial Service will be on Friday, February 21 at 3:00 PM at the The Garden Church 6811 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 16, 2020