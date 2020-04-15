TOM DELUCCHI On April 1st, Tom Delucchi passed away from complications due to COVID-19. He was a wonderful husband and dedicated father who always believed family and friends came first and were the most important part of his life. Tom was born in 1951 and raised in the San Francisco Bay area with his two brothers. A graduate of San Mateo High School, Tom held an array of jobs as teen ranging from working as a furniture finisher, assistant in a bakery and for a sports equipment repair organization who maintained the uniforms for both the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. Upon graduation, Tom joined the San Mateo police department and was an officer for several years before going back to school to earn a degree from the College of San Mateo in welding technology. Upon graduation, he and his wife moved to Richland, WA in 1978 when he hired on with Westinghouse. Tom had a wonderful career as a welding engineer and was proud to be a part of many impactful projects during his 28-year career. Tom enjoyed retirement to the fullest, from morning walks in the desert with his wife and 2 dogs, working in his shop and meeting friends at the shooting range. He had a passion for history, a love for opera and he enjoyed the finer things such as boysenberry pie and cinnamon rolls. Tom is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Jessica and brother Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Kadlec Hospital for meals for the ICU staff. For more information, please contact Emily Volland at: [email protected]
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 15, 2020