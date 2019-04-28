Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TOM E. MILLER. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Richland Lutheran Church 901 Van Giesen View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TOM E. MILLER 1944-2019 Tom had a massive heart attack at home on Feb. 14, 2019. He was born in San Francisco, CA, April 23, 1944, graduated from Lewiston, Montana. He served 5 years in the Navy as a Parachute Rigger and made a jump with one of the parachutes that he made. He served in Vietnam and signed for the traveling the Mediterranean his last year of service. After his honorable discharge, he was in the Naval Reserve for 2 years. He was a very proud Veteran and loved his country. Tom could be seen around town wearing his Navy Veteran hat and people would stop, shake his hand and thank him for his service which would put a smile on his face. He leaves a brother, Jim Miller (Jan) and a sister, Christine Wittner, as well as his favorite niece, Shannon Johnson (Adam) and their 2 boys, Ethan and Eric. He is survived by his wife, Patti Miller whom he married Sept. 12, 1970, his daughter April Payne (Danny) and granddaughter Sydney Miller, son, Robert Miller (Jennifer) and granddaughter Cassidy. He also had an extended family of 1 grandson (Jaden) and 2 granddaughters (Kaylee and Hanna) as well as 3 great grandsons (Braxton, Bentley, and Danny). After graduating from Columbia Basin College, he worked as a Cost Analyst for Vitro Engineering, then Kaiser Engineering. He retired from Lamb Weston as Head of Security at the Richland Plant. In his earlier days, he and his family camped a lot. Tom was an avid fisherman and hunter. His enjoyment after retirement was playing Bingo but, his most enjoyable time was being with his granddaughters. There will be a Memorial Service, May 11 at 1:00pm at Richland Lutheran Church, 901 Van Giesen, Tom's final resting place will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW Post 7952 Cook Erickson Richland, WA 99352, the Benton Franklin Humane Society 1736 E. 7th Ave. Kennewick, WA 99337 or to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center 77 Wain Wright Dr. Walla, Walla, WA 99362.

