TOM KAWAUCHI Kayser's Chapel Tom Kawauchi, 89, a longtime Basin City resident, passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 at his home where he had lived since 1960. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday August 29 at Kayser's Chapel in Moses Lake with Rev. Jim Warrick officiating. Interment will follow on Friday August 30, 11:00am, at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima. Tom was born April 23, 1930 in Yakima, WA to Taka Kawauchi and Seitaro Kawauchi, who passed away before his birth. Tom was raised in Yakima until relocating during World War II to Nyssa, Oregon where he graduated high school. Tom attended Washington State College for a short time before farming. Tom farmed with his brother Harry in Moses Lake, Othello and in 1960 moved to the farm in Basin City where he lived until his death. When Harry passed away in 1978, he continued to farm until his nephew Scott returned after college to take over the farm. Tom continued to help Scott until a few years ago. Tom never married but enjoyed his time with his nephews and niece. He lived next door to Harry and his family and was a special part of their lives growing up. In his younger years, he enjoyed his road trips to southern California to visit his sisters and their families each winter. He looked forward to the visits from his great nephews Davy and Dustin throughout their childhood and adult years. Tom is survived by his nephews and niece Scott Kawauchi, Basin City, WA, Leslie Daniel (David), Scottsdale, AZ, Mike Kawauchi (Lisa Druesdow), Bothell, WA, Glenn Kawafuchi (Carolyn Motokane) Santa Ana, CA, Geoff Kawafuchi (Janice) CA, Wayne Kawafuchi (Denise) CA, Arthur Noda (Lori), Altadena, CA; great nephews and nieces Davy Daniel, Scottsdale, AZ, Dustin Daniel, Scottsdale, AZ, Andreana Kawauchi, Bothell, WA, Emily Kawafuchi, Kai Kawafuchi, Santa Ana, CA, Shirley Kawafuchi, CA, Tiffany Kawafuchi, Steven Kawafuchi, CA, Elise Noda, Altadena, CA. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harry Kawauchi, sisters Kimi Kawafuchi and Martha Noda and nephew Dennis Noda. His sister Setsu died when he was a child and his siblings Yetsu, Sam and Baby Kawauchi died prior to Tom's birth. Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 22, 2019

