TOM LYNESS Tom was born in Pasco, Washington on 12-5-51 to Robert and Dorothy Lyness. Tom attended grade school in the Tri-City area, graduating from Columbia Highschool in 1970. Following graduation, Tom married his high school sweetheart Dyan and joined the Army, serving two years overseas. After receiving his discharge papers Tom and Dyan returned to Richland to begin a life and family, adding two daughters Shannon and Katie. Tom worked for the railroad before an on the job injury led to an early retirement. The retirement offered Tom the ability to pursue his passions, fishing and volunteering his time and wisdom to friends and family or just about anyone who needed a helping hand. Tom is survived by his wife of 48 yrs. Dyan, daughter Shannon (Ernie), sisters Sue and Becky, brother Jerry, grandchildren ZoAnna, Jasmine (Juan), Zack, Jacob and great grandchildren Luna and Jayden. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Karen and his daughter Katie. Services will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church located at 5209 W. 5th Avenue in Kennewick at 1pm on 03-23-19. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Foundation or to King of Kings Lutheran Church.

TOM LYNESS Tom was born in Pasco, Washington on 12-5-51 to Robert and Dorothy Lyness. Tom attended grade school in the Tri-City area, graduating from Columbia Highschool in 1970. Following graduation, Tom married his high school sweetheart Dyan and joined the Army, serving two years overseas. After receiving his discharge papers Tom and Dyan returned to Richland to begin a life and family, adding two daughters Shannon and Katie. Tom worked for the railroad before an on the job injury led to an early retirement. The retirement offered Tom the ability to pursue his passions, fishing and volunteering his time and wisdom to friends and family or just about anyone who needed a helping hand. Tom is survived by his wife of 48 yrs. Dyan, daughter Shannon (Ernie), sisters Sue and Becky, brother Jerry, grandchildren ZoAnna, Jasmine (Juan), Zack, Jacob and great grandchildren Luna and Jayden. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Karen and his daughter Katie. Services will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church located at 5209 W. 5th Avenue in Kennewick at 1pm on 03-23-19. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Foundation or to King of Kings Lutheran Church. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 20, 2019

