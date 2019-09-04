Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TONY WILLIAM SIMARRO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TONY WILLIAM SIMARRO Hillcrest Memorial Center Tony William Simarro passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington after a brief decline in health. He was born on February 24, 1927 to Ida Araque and Frank Simarro in Antioch, California where he resided until 2002. He moved to Kenne- wick in 2002 to be near family. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Fontana and her husband Ernest; granddaughter Alison Kallstrom and her husband Jeff; grandson Santino Fontana and his wife Jessica; great grandchildren Braden and Lucy Kallstrom. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Simarro, his daughter Lynn Simarro, and his parents. Tony had a personality that was bigger than life. He didn't know a stranger and had a smile for everyone he met. He might even sing for you! He loved his family above all else and enjoyed many times with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We were lucky to have him around as long as we did. He was a very special husband, father and grandfather. He loved to golf and was able to continue to play until he was well into his eighties. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid football fan. He would share his high school football days with any who would listen! He was kind and helpful and loved to joke. Tony was a veteran of World War II. He spent much of his working life being a sales representative for various Wine and Spirits companies in California. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We want to thank the caregivers and staff at Fieldstone Assisted Living as well as the Hospice Care staff and Hospice House. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the near future in California. The family invites you to sign the online guest book at www.HillcrestMemorial

TONY WILLIAM SIMARRO Hillcrest Memorial Center Tony William Simarro passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington after a brief decline in health. He was born on February 24, 1927 to Ida Araque and Frank Simarro in Antioch, California where he resided until 2002. He moved to Kenne- wick in 2002 to be near family. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Fontana and her husband Ernest; granddaughter Alison Kallstrom and her husband Jeff; grandson Santino Fontana and his wife Jessica; great grandchildren Braden and Lucy Kallstrom. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Simarro, his daughter Lynn Simarro, and his parents. Tony had a personality that was bigger than life. He didn't know a stranger and had a smile for everyone he met. He might even sing for you! He loved his family above all else and enjoyed many times with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We were lucky to have him around as long as we did. He was a very special husband, father and grandfather. He loved to golf and was able to continue to play until he was well into his eighties. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid football fan. He would share his high school football days with any who would listen! He was kind and helpful and loved to joke. Tony was a veteran of World War II. He spent much of his working life being a sales representative for various Wine and Spirits companies in California. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. We want to thank the caregivers and staff at Fieldstone Assisted Living as well as the Hospice Care staff and Hospice House. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the near future in California. The family invites you to sign the online guest book at www.HillcrestMemorial Center.com Donations can be made in his name at www.chaplaincyhealth care.org or sent to Chaplaincy Health Care, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland, WA 99352. Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close