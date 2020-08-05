Tonya Lewis

TONYA MARIE LEWIS Tonya Marie (Oien) Lewis was born in Richland Washington on January 7th, 1981. She was a lifelong resident of Richland. Tonya attended Richland High School and went on to manage a local hotel until she married the love of her life Ken Lewis and became a homemaker. Tonya was a fun-loving spirit who brought joy and happiness into our lives. Tonya is survived by her husband Kenneth, Grandmother Margaret, Mother Lydia (Peter), Brother Jeff (Jennifer), Sister Jasmine (Brigham), Stepsister Kari, Nieces Serenity, Bella, and Jayce, Mother and Father-in-law Kerry and Clay, Sister-in-law Kathryn, and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Tonya touched our hearts and brought a special light into our lives. She always strived to make the people she loved happy and bring them joy from funny jokes to little pranks and in so many other ways. Tonya had a wonderful gift with animals and her fur babies Broly, Evie, Mama Kitty and Cleo brought a special joy to her life every day. Tonya loved to be in the outdoors playing frisbee golf, floating down the river and fishing with family and friends. She was intelligent and beautiful, and brought so much happiness to our lives and leaves with us so many wonderful memories. Tonya went home to our heavenly father on July 20th, 2020. Tonya was preceded in death by her Grandfather Jack, Father Ronald, and Brother-in-law Scott. Tonya holds a piece of our hearts in Heaven and will be forever loved until we meet again. Friends and family are invited to join us for Celebration of Life Service on August 8th, 2020 at 11am held at Einans Sunset Gardens 915 Bypass Highway Richland WA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store