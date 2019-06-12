TRACEY JO RODGERS Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Tracey Jo Rodgers, 59, of Pasco, passed away on June 7th, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. She was born on August 1st, 1959 in Seattle, WA to Nona & Jack Nelson. She married Alan Rodgers on October 7th, 1978. Tracey was a daycare provider. She lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years. Tracey attended Riverview Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Alan Rodgers, her children Heather (Andy), Ariane (Gavin) and Randy, and her grandkids, Anthony, Desiree, Sonjia, Tehana, Victoria, Jolee, Michael, Ashley, Makayla and Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents Nona & Ray Barker. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5-8pm and funeral services on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Riverview Baptist Church, 4921 W. Wernett Rd, Pasco, WA 99301, with graveside to follow at City View Cemetery, 1300 N Oregon Ave, Pasco, WA 99301. For online condolences please visit www.HillcrestBruce Lee.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 12, 2019