TRACY KRISTINE SCHRAG GERHOLD Born 2/3/69 Everett, WA Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Our beloved Tracy left us on March 18,2019. She leaves behind the people she loved most, the ones whose presence brought her joy as well as strength to survive as long as she did. These include mother and step- father Caroline and Randy McFar-land, sister Kim Vargas, twin brother Michael Schrag, and especially her guiding lights, husband Dave Gerhold, and sons Sam and Michael Gerhold. She was a Christian and attended the Living Room Church in Kennewick. She trusted the Lord, and never doubted His promise of everlasting life. That faith sustained her during hard times, and it gave her hope just knowing her grand-parents and late father, Michael Schrag Sr. will be waiting to welcome her to a better place and eternal life. Tracy lived her entire life in the Pacific NW, graduating elementary school in Lake Stevens, middle school in Tonasket, and Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. She and Dave moved to the Seattle area where she was offered a position at Matrix, a Seattle Telecommunications company. She enjoyed the job but when babies Sam and Michael came along, she realized her true calling was to be a full-time wife and mother. She was prepared for the role. She was an awesome cook, and an excellent gardener known for her green thumb. Her yard and flower beds were her crowning glory. Tracy was a farm girl who loved riding and tending to her horse Sheba, or if Sheba wasn't up for a run, she would ride her motorcycle across the countryside. She basked in feeling the wind in her hair and rain on her face. She delighted in her country life until adulthood beckoned with new rewards and challenges. Tracey was a sweet, kindhearted person, a wonderful mom, and loving wife. The world was a better place with her in it. A memorial service of remembrance and celebration of life will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S Union, Kennewick, WA on Thursday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

