TRAVIS WILLIAM LINDBLOM Travis was born May 8, 1970 and passed away April 11, 2020 at home In Kennewick. Truly one of a kind, his laugh and gift for music will live on forever. He loved his friends at the ARC and winning awards at . As member of the Church of Jesus Christ he greeted everyone with his huge smile. He is survived by his father Terry (Jackie) Lindblom, brothers Michael (Gi), Jon (Jennifer), Jerrod (Alanna) Lindblom, sister Jenny (Melvin) Cairns and nieces and nephews. His mother Karen Anderson preceded him in death. Deep thanks to Hospice and the Arc for their support. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice, the ARC or send flowers to a loved one. Viewing at Muellers, Kennewick Thursday April 16, 2020 from 3-5pm.

