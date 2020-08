TRAVIS RANDALL CLARK Travis passed away June 10, 2020. He is survived by his sister Taylor Tolliver, her husband TJ Tolliver and a niece Sophia. He is also survived by his Grandmother Carol Clark. His Uncle Brian, Aunt Dawn, Aaron and Rachel. He is also survived by his Great Aunts Linda Tymer, Uncle Bill, Susan Huibregtse, Uncle Alan, cousins Leah, Lori and Landon. Please make memorial to BLSEF Fund B.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store