Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TROY DUANE BLAKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TROY DUANE BLAKE Troy Duane Blake, a long-time resident of Burbank, WA, went to be with The Lord his Savior on September 14, 2019 at the age of 67. He fought a long and difficult battle with leukemia, but cancer didn't win, as he was truly blessed in life and beyond. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vicki, with 4 children and 12 grand-children: Tom Blake (Anika) Brylee and Bennett, Kristen Ditty (Greg) Isaic, Ethen, Deven and Averi, Travis Blake (Kim) Troy, Tanner and Madison, and Stacey Kennedy Austin, Shaelynn and Cameron. He is also survived by brother Jerry Blake, sister Pat Ayde, and was preceded in death by brother Les Blake. Troy was a Vietnam Veteran in the US Navy, and retired as a Supervisor from Boise Cascade, Wallula after nearly 40 years. The most important things in his life were God and his family. Starting when his children were very young, every Sunday was Family Day, which continues to this day. He cherished his annual trips to the Oregon Dunes, tinkering in his shop, playing guitar (especially with brother Les), and driving his retirement convertible with his beautiful wife. Troy's Celebration of Life will be held at CG Public House and Catering on Saturday, October 5th at 1pm.

TROY DUANE BLAKE Troy Duane Blake, a long-time resident of Burbank, WA, went to be with The Lord his Savior on September 14, 2019 at the age of 67. He fought a long and difficult battle with leukemia, but cancer didn't win, as he was truly blessed in life and beyond. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vicki, with 4 children and 12 grand-children: Tom Blake (Anika) Brylee and Bennett, Kristen Ditty (Greg) Isaic, Ethen, Deven and Averi, Travis Blake (Kim) Troy, Tanner and Madison, and Stacey Kennedy Austin, Shaelynn and Cameron. He is also survived by brother Jerry Blake, sister Pat Ayde, and was preceded in death by brother Les Blake. Troy was a Vietnam Veteran in the US Navy, and retired as a Supervisor from Boise Cascade, Wallula after nearly 40 years. The most important things in his life were God and his family. Starting when his children were very young, every Sunday was Family Day, which continues to this day. He cherished his annual trips to the Oregon Dunes, tinkering in his shop, playing guitar (especially with brother Les), and driving his retirement convertible with his beautiful wife. Troy's Celebration of Life will be held at CG Public House and Catering on Saturday, October 5th at 1pm. Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close