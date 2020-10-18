Trudy Adams

February 9, 1944 - October 8, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - On Thursday, October 8, 2020 Trudy Ann (Iverson) Adams went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 76 with her family by her side. Trudy was born on February 9, 1944 in Bremerton, WA to Chester and Hazel Iverson. She graduated from Kennewick High School in 1962. She worked as a procurement specialist at Hanford prior to retirement. During her retirement, she and her husband Richard spent time traveling in their RV, was active in their church and loved spending time with their shih tzu "Patches."

Trudy is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Iverson. She is survived by her husband Richard Adams, her sister Nancy Womack, her daughter Lori McClaflin, her two sons Tod and Bryan Corder, stepchildren Stacey Henry and Jason Adams, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.





