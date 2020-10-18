1/1
Trudy Adams
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudy Adams
February 9, 1944 - October 8, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - On Thursday, October 8, 2020 Trudy Ann (Iverson) Adams went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 76 with her family by her side. Trudy was born on February 9, 1944 in Bremerton, WA to Chester and Hazel Iverson. She graduated from Kennewick High School in 1962. She worked as a procurement specialist at Hanford prior to retirement. During her retirement, she and her husband Richard spent time traveling in their RV, was active in their church and loved spending time with their shih tzu "Patches."
Trudy is preceded in death by her parents and brother David Iverson. She is survived by her husband Richard Adams, her sister Nancy Womack, her daughter Lori McClaflin, her two sons Tod and Bryan Corder, stepchildren Stacey Henry and Jason Adams, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved