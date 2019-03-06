Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TUNG THANH NGUYEN. View Sign

TUNG THANH NGUYEN Einan's at Sunset Tung Thanh Nguyen, age 53 of Pasco passed away March 2, 2019 at home with his wife, 2 children, his siblings and extended family at his bed side. He was born July 27, 1966 in Saigon Vietnam. Tung was preceded in death by his mother Loan Tran in 1994 and father Phuoc Nguyen in 2010. He is survived by his wife Ni (Thao) Tran, daughter, Laura age 5 and son, Peyton age 2. He is also survived by his aunts Phuong Tran of Richland, WA and her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Com Nguyen of Colorado and her children and grandchildren; Nghia Phan of Richland; his uncles that survive him are, Bac Tran and wife Cuc Le and their children and grandchildren of Richland; Vincent Quy Tran and wife Mai Nguyen and their children and grandchildren; Peter Hoa Tran and wife An Hang and their son William Liem Tran and his wife Cassandra. Praying service will be Friday, March 8 starting at 2 PM at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, with viewing from 4:00 to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive in Richland, WA. The Cremation Ceremony will to follow at Einan's at Sunset. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your prayers, acts of kindness to each other and strangers on Tung Nguyen's behalf. If you so wish, memorial donations could be made to the charities of your choice. Gratefully. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

