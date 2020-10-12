Twilla Morin

June 13, 1935 - March 4, 2020

Kirkland, Washington - Twilla June Durham Morin passed away March 4th at Lifecare in Kirkland Wa. of Covid-19. She was born and lived in Kennewick Washington for 82 years.

She leaves behind daughter Debbie and husband Bob de los Angeles. Her Greatest joy were her four - Grandsons, Steven, his wife Jennifer, Aron, Rob and Brian who passed away suddenly on May 31 2020. Great Grandson Caden, Great granddaughters Taylor and Rylie. Brother James McBride. Many nieces and nephews.

Her working years were spent as a bookkeeper and liked to trade options in the stock market.

Graveside service will be at Riverview cemetery on October 17th at 1pm.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store