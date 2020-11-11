1/1
Una Therese Neuberger
1929 - 2020
November 20, 1929 - November 8, 2020
Pasco, Washington - Una Theresa Neuberger went home to be with the lord on November 8th, 2020 at the age of 90. Una was born to Fred and Ella Kruckenberg in Stanton North Dakota on November 20th, 1929. She was one of six children. In 1950 she married Reuben Neuberger and the journey began. Over time they had four children, Lonnie, Kerry, Peggy And Rockie as they lived in Moses Lake, Pasco and
Rockford Illinois. Upon moving back to Pasco besides raising their four kids she worked in retail sales. Una and Reuben retired and bought a motor home. They loved to travel, especially with her siblings Glen, Duane, Mardella and their spouses.
Una was very active with the Pasco First Lutheran Church since 1960. She taught Sunday School for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband Reuben, sons Rockie and Kerry. She is survived by brothers Glen and Duane,
son Lonnie and daughter Peggy (Craig) Hallett, grand children Christopher Neuberger, Casey (George) White, Cory (Hillary) Hallett, Matthew (Kelly) Hallett and great grandchildren Malin, Mosely, Maverick, Soyer, Davie and Reese.
She will be missed by us all dearly, but we were very blessed and fortunate to have had her in our lives.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
