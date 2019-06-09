Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V. ALENE JOHNSON WILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

V. ALENE JOHNSON WILLIAMS V. Alene Johnson Williams, 93, Kennewick, WA, passed away and went to be with her savior on May 24, 2019. She was living at the Rosetta Memory Care Facility, Kennewick, WA. She was surrounded by her loving family. Alene was born in Twin Falls, ID, on May 17, 1926 to Ada and James MacAllister. She was the last child of nine children who grew up on a farm with her parents and siblings. In November, 1943, Alene married Dwight Johnson, who was sent to Japan by the U.S. Army. After the war, Dwight and Alene move to Filer, ID, farmed the family farm, and had four children. Upon the death of Dwight's mother in 1955, the Johnson family moved to Kennewick, WA. Alene started working as a grocery checker for Gene & Jules Grocers while Dwight worked for Pacific Inland Navigation pumping gas and grain barges on the Columbia River in Pasco. The Johnson family joined the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and made many friends and memories. On 8-6-1971, Dwight was killed in a fire while unloading a gas barge. After Dwight's death, Alene worked as bookkeeper and in 1989, she married Delbert Williams from Kennewick who owned a trucking company in Pasco. They enjoyed dancing, travelling, gardening and fishing. After Del retired, they moved to Deer Park for a few years and then moved back to Kennewick because Alene was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Alene was preceded in death by her father, mother, and her eight siblings. Also, her infant son, David H. Johnson died in 1947 and her youngest son Mark Johnson, 44, died in 1994. Alene is survived by her husband- Del Williams; son Dan (Bev) Johnson; daughter Anita (Jim) Hull; stepson Dennis (Jill) Williams; stepdaughter Diane Williams, Lee (Paul) Hevener; grandchildren Karl (Crystal) Johnson; David Johnson; Danny Johnson; Dawn Hull (Steve) Marske ; Charlynn Hull; Joshua (Mary) Hull; Konni Johnson (Jesse) Baxter; Gabe (Jodi) Johnson; step-grandchildren-Kerry Williams (Beau) Holsberry; David (Tanya) Williams; Kris Lee (Steve) Peterson; Sonya Lee (Mark) Enloe; and Gary (Michelle) Lee. Alene also had many great-grandchildren and great-step grandchildren. Alene's private Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 21st at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union St. in Kennewick. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 3:00 p.m. at the West Highlands United Methodist Church at 17 S. Union St. in Kennewick. The family ask in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in behalf of Alene Williams to the WA state .

