1/
VALARIUS ELMER KUGLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VALARIUS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deceased: Valarius Elmer Kugler 'Larry,' age 78

Resident: Lusby, MD

Born: Underwood MN

Died: 2 Nov 2010, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC

Larry was a 1950 graduate of Detroit Lakes High School in Minnesota. His parents were long time residents of the Wenatchee Valley.

He was preceded in death by parents Lawrence Kugler & Dorothy (Zurn) Kugler; Grandparents August & Katie Kugler; Grandparents Nicholas & Helena Zurn; and two grandsons.

Survived by sons, Larry Blake & Lawrence; daughters, Vay, Gay & Deborah; brother, August (Gus) Kugler; sisters, Dorothy Spry, Evanell Janousek, Ernee McArthur, Elaine Mikkelsen, Valerie Fox; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Larry was a retired Naval Aviator. A Navy Mustang, he enlisted 7 Feb 1952, retired a Commander Nov 1973. Awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, RVN Campaign Medal with Device, Vietnam Service Medal (Four Stars), and Navy Unit Commendation. Larry received his Master of Science Degree in Management Science in 1970 & was transferred to the faculty of the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. A 20-year career at Naval Intelligence followed his retirement from the Navy.

Visitation will be 14 Nov in Bowie, MD. Larry will be interred Feb 2011 at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Military Honors, following a Fort Meyer Chapel memorial service. On-line Memorial for Larry is at www.mem.com and includes a pictorial review of his life on video.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved