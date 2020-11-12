

Deceased: Valarius Elmer Kugler 'Larry,' age 78



Resident: Lusby, MD



Born: Underwood MN



Died: 2 Nov 2010, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC



Larry was a 1950 graduate of Detroit Lakes High School in Minnesota. His parents were long time residents of the Wenatchee Valley.



He was preceded in death by parents Lawrence Kugler & Dorothy (Zurn) Kugler; Grandparents August & Katie Kugler; Grandparents Nicholas & Helena Zurn; and two grandsons.



Survived by sons, Larry Blake & Lawrence; daughters, Vay, Gay & Deborah; brother, August (Gus) Kugler; sisters, Dorothy Spry, Evanell Janousek, Ernee McArthur, Elaine Mikkelsen, Valerie Fox; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.



Larry was a retired Naval Aviator. A Navy Mustang, he enlisted 7 Feb 1952, retired a Commander Nov 1973. Awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, RVN Campaign Medal with Device, Vietnam Service Medal (Four Stars), and Navy Unit Commendation. Larry received his Master of Science Degree in Management Science in 1970 & was transferred to the faculty of the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. A 20-year career at Naval Intelligence followed his retirement from the Navy.



Visitation will be 14 Nov in Bowie, MD. Larry will be interred Feb 2011 at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Military Honors, following a Fort Meyer Chapel memorial service. On-line Memorial for Larry is at www.mem.com and includes a pictorial review of his life on video.









