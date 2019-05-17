Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE JANE JACOBSEN NELSON. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

VALERIE JANE JACOBSEN NELSON Einan's at Sunset Valerie Jane Jacobsen Nelson passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 in Richland, Washington. Valerie was born March 28, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Kendloss Garnet Jacobsen and Katherine Annie Solomon. When she was 21 she met her lifelong sweetheart, Jack Nelson. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple June 15, 1951. They raised their four children in Richland. Valerie was a homemaker throughout her life, taking great care of her husband and children. Her greatest joy in life was her family and especially her nine grandchildren. She spent countless hours teaching and nurturing them. She was happiest when she was with them and she loved them each dearly. Valerie loved gardening. She was a Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Club for over 50 years. Valerie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served with love in many different callings. Valerie and Jack served three full-time missions for the LDS church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Nelson, her parents Kendloss and Katie Jacobsen, brother Dean Jacobsen, and her sisters Ellen Sigman and Cherrel Peterson. She is survived by her sister Deanna (Jay) Wells of Salt Lake City as well as by her children: Judy Nelson of Snohomish, Washington; Kevin (Arlene) Nelson of Richland, children Megan Nelson and Ashley Nelson; Janet (Richard) of Tacoma, Washington children Lindsey Carpenter and Dallin Carpenter; and Brett (Peggy) of Richland children Darci (Joe) Hill with children Carter Joseph and Rylee Jane; Braden (Ashley) Nelson with child Cooper Jack; Cameron Nelson; Kolby (Kasey) Nelson; and Melissa (Cameron) Glade. A special thanks to the staff of Badger Mountain Family Home for their wonderful care and love for Valerie. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, May 19th from 6:00 until 8:00 at Einan's at Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 20th, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 895 Gage Boulevard in Richland with a viewing prior from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

VALERIE JANE JACOBSEN NELSON Einan's at Sunset Valerie Jane Jacobsen Nelson passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 in Richland, Washington. Valerie was born March 28, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Kendloss Garnet Jacobsen and Katherine Annie Solomon. When she was 21 she met her lifelong sweetheart, Jack Nelson. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple June 15, 1951. They raised their four children in Richland. Valerie was a homemaker throughout her life, taking great care of her husband and children. Her greatest joy in life was her family and especially her nine grandchildren. She spent countless hours teaching and nurturing them. She was happiest when she was with them and she loved them each dearly. Valerie loved gardening. She was a Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Club for over 50 years. Valerie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served with love in many different callings. Valerie and Jack served three full-time missions for the LDS church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Nelson, her parents Kendloss and Katie Jacobsen, brother Dean Jacobsen, and her sisters Ellen Sigman and Cherrel Peterson. She is survived by her sister Deanna (Jay) Wells of Salt Lake City as well as by her children: Judy Nelson of Snohomish, Washington; Kevin (Arlene) Nelson of Richland, children Megan Nelson and Ashley Nelson; Janet (Richard) of Tacoma, Washington children Lindsey Carpenter and Dallin Carpenter; and Brett (Peggy) of Richland children Darci (Joe) Hill with children Carter Joseph and Rylee Jane; Braden (Ashley) Nelson with child Cooper Jack; Cameron Nelson; Kolby (Kasey) Nelson; and Melissa (Cameron) Glade. A special thanks to the staff of Badger Mountain Family Home for their wonderful care and love for Valerie. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, May 19th from 6:00 until 8:00 at Einan's at Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 20th, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 895 Gage Boulevard in Richland with a viewing prior from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close