Valerie Pearl Carlson Stanly
June 28, 1949 - August 18, 2020
Pasco, Washington - Our beloved mom, Valerie Pearl Carlson Stanly, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, August 18 th , 2020 at age 71, and after a brief but courageous battle against metastatic melanoma brain cancer.
Born June 28, 1949, Valerie was the oldest of the Walter Edwin and J. Pearl Carlson's seven children. She and her siblings were raised on a farm near Burbank, WA.
Valerie attended all grades in the Columbia Burbank Schools and graduated in 1967. Following two years at Columbia Basin College, Valerie graduated from Washington State University in 1971.
Valerie met her charming husband George Ray Ferrell Stanly in 1979. They have two daughters Celeste and Camber in addition to George's first children Chris and Heather.
Valerie worked in medical pathology laboratories for over 30 years and owned her own business contracting with medical pathology laboratories. She then became more involved with the management and operations of the Carlson
Family Farms and Orchards that had expanded to Franklin County, WA. She also worked as a substitute teacher, a seasonal tax preparer and held a Real Estate Broker's License. At the time of her passing she was in the process of becoming a SARC Advocate.
In the early 1990s, Valerie wrote monthly columns for the Tri-City Herald on bird watching in the Mid-Columbia. At that time, she was described as a Pasco bird watcher, working mom, and amateur naturalist. Valerie also had articles published in Agri-Times Northwest.
Valerie enjoyed travel, especially to places of nature, throughout the Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii and Soap Lake, WA. As a keen gardener, Valerie was proud of her Certified Wildlife Habitat on her property and her Certified Heritage Garden located at Pasco First Lutheran. She loved and tended to both dearly. She was a member in several organizations including The National Audubon Society, Washington Native Plant Society, Sons of Norway, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Three Rivers Folklife Society and Fun, Fit, & Over Fifty Club. She also sponsored Tumbleweed Music Festival in memory of George Stanly. Valerie was an avid runner throughout her life and enjoyed participating annually in the Lampson Cable Bridge Run, a tradition her family will continue.
Up until her diagnosis in May, she was the picture of health and led a healthy lifestyle. She was more fit than most people half her age. She was strong, tough and witty. She managed the family farm, helped care for her grandchildren, served on the Board of Trustees for the Franklin County Historical Society, and was involved in community improvement efforts.
Valerie advocated for Mirror Ministries in strong support of their mission to turn their purchased property of Sagemoor Kennels into a safe haven home for sex trafficking survivors.
Also, despite her children's best efforts, she adamantly refused to upgrade her lawnmower to a self-propelled one, and she continued to mow her one-acre lawn victoriously without. Afterward, she would reward herself with a well deserved celebratory beer.
The news of her brain cancer diagnosis in May was shocking. After emergency brain surgery to remove the tumor, we were optimistic. She completed radiation therapy and was planned to start immunotherapy. We were devastated when her condition rapidly deteriorated after her radiation therapy. We would encourage anyone battling against cancer to seek a second opinion.
Valerie's eldest daughter Celeste was instrumental in caring for her during this difficult time. Fortunately, Celeste could accompany her by life flight to Seattle and remained by her side throughout. Furthermore, Celeste advocated that her
younger sister Camber be allowed to join in the hospital during their mother's last few days. Celeste's efforts were successful.
Valerie's family would like to express their gratitude to University of Washington Medical Center and their team for going above and beyond to provide compassionate care for Valerie and her daughters during her stay.
Her daughters are tremendously grateful to their Aunt Audra who opened her home in Issaquah which allowed Valerie to be transferred there to live out her last days in the comfort of her entire family. A transfer back to Tri-cities was not an option. Her family finds some comfort knowing that Valerie is no longer suffering from the physical constraints of her body.
Our mom has now joined our Dad, and together, they will watch down on us until we are reunited again.
Valerie you faced it all and you stood tall and did it your way.
Valerie was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Bradley.
Valerie is survived by her siblings: W. Bruce Carlson (Diana), Shelley Jule Carlson (Richard Stephenson), Audra Joy Carlson (Wally Bennett), Gwenneth Jill Carlson (Randy Rothe), Leora Jone Jackson (Tim). Daughters: Celeste Frances Carlson Stanly, granddaughters: Alana, Alora, Aleah. Camber Louise Carlson Stanly, partner Robert Lewis, granddaughter Kimber. Stepson: Chris Stanly, granddaughter Samantha Stanly, mother Amber Stanly. Stepdaughter: Heather Bair. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
As a farewell to Valerie, and in celebration of her life, everyone is invited to celebrate her in their own way. Raise a glass of your favorite drink, or in Val's way, a beer. Do it your way, as it is quite appropriate.
An open house to share memories of Valerie will be held from 1-4pm Sunday, September 27 th , 2020, at 1750 Fanning
Rd, Pasco, WA 99301.
For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.hillcrestfunerals.com